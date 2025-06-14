Six arrested in cyber frauds totalling Rs 3.34 crore; victims include ex-minister, Balasore resident

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR : Crime Branch (CB) of Odisha Police has arrested six cyber criminals in separate cases of investment and digital arrest frauds amounting to Rs 3.34 crore. In the first case, the agency nabbed a woman from West Bengal for her alleged involvement in a Rs 74.10 lakh investment fraud case.

The accused Anushka Mitra (24) of Bardhaman district was brought to Odisha on transit remand and produced before SDJM court in Bhubaneswar. According to CB sources, Mitra along with her associates posed as trade analysts and duped the complainant, a resident of Balasore district. CB had registered a case in August, 2024.

In another development, CB arrested two more accused persons from Gujarat for allegedly cheating a minister in the previous BJD government of Rs 1.04 crore on the promise of providing him higher returns on his invested amount. The agency had registered a case in January this year and 11 persons have been arrested from different parts of the country in this connection till date.

Similarly, CB apprehended another Gujarat native for his alleged involvement in investment fraud by cheating a Chhatrapur native of `50 lakh. The agency had registered a case earlier in February.

While two more Gujarat natives were held for their alleged involvement in digital arrest fraud and cheating a Bhubaneswar resident of `1.06 crore. A case was registered in August, 2024 and six accused have been arrested so far.