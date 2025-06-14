Water levels dip in key Sundargarh dams as monsoon falters

ROURKELA: Water level of Pitamahal, Kansbahal and Rukura medium irrigation reservoirs in the rain-fed Sundargarh district has gone down sharply due to inadequate rainfall in June so far.

During kharif crop season, life-saving irrigation support is required during July and beyond in the event of monsoon playing truant. The current situation is worrying as despite early arrival of monsoon, the district has not yet received adequate rainfall in the last 13 days.

Reliable sources said the live storage of Kansbahal medium irrigation dam in Rajgangpur block has now dipped to 422.263 hectare metre (Ham), which is barely 14.84 per cent of the maximum capacity of 2,845 Ham. Cumulative rainfall around the dam site is 280 mm since January with average inflow of 1.834 cubic metre per second (cumec). The designed ayacut area of Pitamahal dam is 4,218 hectare (ha) during the kharif season.

Similarly, the live storage of Rukura medium irrigation dam in Gurundia block is 1199.25 Ham, which is 31.56 per cent of the maximum capacity of 3,800 Ham. In the last two weeks, the dam site has received cumulative rainfall of 84 mm with average inflow being 0.5 cumec. The Rukura dam has designed ayacut area of 5,110 ha for kharif season.

The water storage position of Pitamahal medium irrigation dam in Lathikata block is slightly better than the two other projects. The present live storage of the dam is 782.002 Ham, which is about 38.78 per cent against the maximum capacity of 2016.60 Ham. Cumulative rainfall around the dam site is 188 mm since January with average inflow of 1.142 cumec. The designed ayacut area of Pitamahal dam is 2,630 ha.

Sources said in the last fortnight, Rajgangpur, Lathikata and Gurundia blocks received average rainfall of only 52 mm, 32 mm and 84 mm respectively. To raise the water storage levels of the dams, good amount of rainfall lasting for a couple of days is required. Agriculture activities are largely dependent on monsoon rain and irrigation support is required to save crops during long dry spells, they said.

Superintending engineer of Rourkela Irrigation division Dhananjay Kala said all the three dams released water during last kharif and rabi seasons. In absence of adequate rainfall, it is natural for water level to go down. He hoped that the situation would improve with good spells of heavy rains in coming days.