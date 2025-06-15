Deliver verdict on IPS officer’s deputation dispute: Orissa HC tells CAT

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Cuttack bench, to deliver judgment on senior IPS officer Satish Kumar Ishwardas Gajbhiye’s petition. The Tribunal had reserved after the final hearing on May 9.

The vacation court issued the direction on Friday while disposing of a petition filed by Gajbhiye, presently posted as Inspector General of Police (Communications) in Cuttack, challenging a central deputation order.

The bench comprising Justices AK Mohapatra and MS Raman directed Gajbhiye to approach CAT with a certified copy of the HC order within 10 days. The bench directed CAT to deliver a final decision within 10 days of such filing.

The bench further added “In the event the petitioner approaches either the Union of India or the state with a prayer to allow him to join in any of the post befitting to his seniority and status, the same shall be considered by the concerned authorities independently in accordance with the applicable rules and circulars holding the field within a period of 10 days from the date of such approach without being influenced by any other factors.”