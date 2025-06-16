PM Modi to release state BJP govt’s Odisha Vision-2036 document on June 20

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the ‘Odisha Vision-2036’ document at the BJP government’s first anniversary celebration in the state, on June 20.

Informing this to mediapersons on Sunday, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the vision document has been prepared after extensive deliberations and covers all aspects and sectors including welfare, infrastructure, agriculture and rural empowerment.

“The vision document reflects the development priorities of our government and will be the road map to achieve the desired goal of a developed state. We will have the privilege to hand over the document to ‘Vikas Purush’ Modi, who has a clear vision for the overall development of the country, for its release at the function,” Harichandan said.

Aiming to be an economic powerhouse with a $500 million economy by 2036 when Odisha will complete 100 years of its formation as a separate state and $1.5 trillion economy by 2047 when India will commemorate the 100th year of its Independence, the council of ministers of the Mohan Charan Majhi government had in April last year given its stamp of approval for the ‘Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047’ document with a resolve to make a prosperous and developed state and also help in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The state government recently launched a strategic initiative called ‘36 for 36’ by identifying 36 flagship initiatives which will have a significant impact on key sectors by 2036 to shape the future of the state.

In a state-level workshop for consultation with various stakeholders on the vision document last week, the chief minister had said that Odisha is the first state in the country to analyse the proposals submitted by people, through Artificial Intelligence. The document, formulated through a wide-scale participatory process, incorporates inputs from over 3.2 lakh citizens, including more than 50,000 students, making it one of the most inclusive planning exercises in recent years, he had said.

Responding to a query, Harichandan said the prime minister’s visit to the state on June 20 is still intact and there has been no change.