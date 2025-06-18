CM Mohan Charan Majhi asserts commitment to empower farmers of Odisha

BALANGIR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday dedicated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 300 crore in Balangir district.

Addressing a huge gathering at ‘Krushak Shakti Samavesh’ here, the CM said the state government is committed to providing all kinds of mechanical and technological support to empower the farmers of Odisha. “One of our key promises during the elections was to ensure that lakhs of farmers in the state receive the true value of their hard work. Today, we are fulfilling that promise,” he said.

Highlighting the political representation of Balangir, Majhi noted that two ministers from the district are part of the Odisha Cabinet. “This is no longer just a double-engine government — it’s a triple-engine one. Development in Balangir is progressing at three times the speed, and this momentum will continue,” he said.

Majhi also said more than 60 per cent of Odisha’s population depends on agriculture and allied sectors. By May this year, 78,681 agricultural equipment have been provided to farmers. Besides, a subsidy of Rs 459.68 crore was given to them through direct benefit transfer.

“The state government is working with commitment to provide irrigation facilities to more and more farmers. Within five years, the aim is to bring irrigation to 15 lakh hectare unirrigated land,” he said.

Under the CM Krushak Yojana, farmers are being provided with Rs 4,000 financial support. On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, 2,381 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) farmers and 25,532 urban farmers were included among a total of 50 lakh marginal and small farmers who received a total financial assistance of Rs 1,025 crore, said Majhi.

The CM further said under Shri Anna Abhiyan, forgotten traditional grains are being revived. Nutrient-based agriculture is improving the income of small and marginal farmers. Currently, all government schools in the state are providing mandia (millet) ladoos to students from pre-school to Class 10.

Among others, deputy CM KV Singh Deo, ministers Mukesh Mahaling, Rabi Narayan Naik and Gokulananda Malik, Balangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit and MLAs of Kantabanji, Titlagarh and Birmaharajpur were present.