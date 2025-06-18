Elderly man dies in SLN MCH, kin allege neglect

JEYPORE: A 70-year-old man died due to alleged negligence at SLN Medical College and Hospital in Koraput on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Dhanu Hantal of Malimundaguda village under Dasmantpur block.

The incident comes nearly two weeks after six patients died in the MCH within a span of a few hours reportedly due to administration of wrong injections.

Sources said Hantal was admitted to the MCH on Saturday after he complained of abdominal pain. Medical staff informed his family members that there was water retention in his stomach, which needed to be drained. They were advised to procure bottles and medicines necessary for the procedure.

Though the family promptly arranged all the required items, the surgery to drain the fluid was reportedly not performed in time. Over the next three days, Hantal’s health condition deteriorated. The elderly man died on Tuesday morning before receiving any surgical intervention, said sources.

Tension flared up in the hospital after Hantal’s family members and locals accused the medical staff of negligence leading to the elderly man’s death. A heated argument ensued between the victim’s family members, hospital staff and security personnel. Locals demanded stringent action against those responsible for the man’s death and compensation for the bereaved family. They initially refused to allow postmortem and declined to take possession of the body.

Refuting the allegations of medical negligence, SLN MCH superintendent Dr Susant Sahu said, “The patient was old and had multiple ailments, including liver issues. He was brought in a critical condition. Our doctors informed his attendants about his condition and provided appropriate treatment. The allegations of negligence are baseless. However, we will conduct an inquiry into the matter.”

Later in the evening, police managed to pacify the crowd by assuring them of a fair investigation.