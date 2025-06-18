Naveen Patnaik to undergo surgery, CM Majhi wishes quick recovery

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday informed that he will undergo treatment for cervical arthritis.

Announcing this on X, Naveen said he will undergo a procedure at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on June 22 under the supervision of his personal doctor, Dr Ramakant Panda.

"As advised by medical experts I would be undergoing a procedure for cervical arthritis on 22nd of this month at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. My personal doctor Dr Ramakant Panda is coordinating this in Mumbai," the former chief minister said in the post.

"With the blessings of Lord Jagannatha and good wishes of my brothers and sisters of Odisha, I look forward to returning soon to continue to serve all of you," Naveen said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took to his X handle and wished Naveen an expeditious recovery.

Expressing concern about Naveen’s illness, Majhi said he would pray before Lord Jagannath for the Leader of Opposition’s quick recovery.