BJD president Naveen Patnaik undergoes successful surgery

BHUBANESWAR: BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday underwent a successful spine surgery for cervical arthritis at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

“With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, Naveen Babu’s operation was successful. He was in the operation theatre for four hours but the main procedure took less than two hours. He is now fully conscious, has started talking, and is doing well. He will remain under observation for two days following which he will be shifted to a private room,” cardiac surgeon and his personal physician Ramakant Panda told mediapersons.

Panda said that the former chief minister will be discharged from hospital within the next five to six days. Naveen had left for Mumbai on Friday to undergo the medical procedure. He was experiencing pain due to the condition the last few days.

A large number of party leaders and workers gathered at various temples in Odisha and offered prayers for his successful surgery. Senior BJD leaders and party workers gathered at the Lingaraj Temple here, Baba Jhadeswar temple in Balasore district and Budhi Thakurani temple in Berhampur and offered prayers for the successful surgery of the former chief minister.

BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said leaders offered mass puja and conducted ‘deepa dana’ for the party president. “We prayed for his early recovery,” he said.