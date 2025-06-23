Ensure smooth, incident-free, Rath Yatra: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: With the Rath Yatra scheduled to be held on June 27, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday took a final review of its preparations and stressed incident-free conduct of the festival.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Puri, the chief minister directed the administration to ensure proper police deployment, traffic control, fire safety and other necessary arrangements to facilitate a smooth and orderly experience for devotees.

Considering that several districts are under the grip of diarrhoea, Majhi asked all departments, especially Health, to closely monitor the situation during Rath Yatra and beyond. He stressed availability of clean drinking water, hygienic food and preventing sale of unhealthy food and contaminated water.

The chief minister also sought full cooperation of the sevayats to ensure smooth and timely conduct of rituals of the Trinity during Rath Yatra. “The world famous Rath Yatra is the identity of our culture, deeply intertwined with the emotions of millions. Managing the event is not just a government duty but a sacred responsibility of all concerned,” he said, urging officials, temple servitors and organisations to work in coordination.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, the chief minister informed that all aspects were discussed in detail. “There will be a five-tier security structure with the deployment of 10,000 security personnel and coast guards to keep a strict vigil on the sea. This apart, quick response teams will be present to deal with any emergency situations and 275 AI cameras and drones used to keep surveillance. Helicopters too, will be used if required,” he added.

Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan discussed the measures taken for Rath Yatra while Health minister Mukesh Mahaling spoke about the preparations by the Health department. DGP YB Khurania also informed about the law and order arrangements.

On the occasion, the chief minister released an information booklet prepared by the Puri administration for the festival. After wrapping up the meeting, Majhi visited the Gundicha Temple and inspected the renovation and beautification works done so far. The review meeting was also attended by deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida.