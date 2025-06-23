Gopalpur gangrape: NHRC issues notice to Odisha govt, DGP; seeks report in two weeks

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday said it has issued a notice to the Odisha government and the state's police chief in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 20-year-old college student at Gopalpur sea beach in Ganjam district earlier this month.

Reportedly, the victim had gone to the beach along with a male friend to celebrate a festival.

The perpetrators sexually assaulted her after overpowering her friend, the NHRC said in a statement.

The NHRC said it has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that a 20-year-old female college student was allegedly subjected to gangrape by around 10 men on the Gopalpur sea beach in Ganjam district in Odisha on 15th June".