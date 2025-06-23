Three killed in separate road mishaps in Odisha

ROURKELA: Three persons were killed and another suffered injuries in separate mishaps on state highway (SH)-10 in Sundargarh district in the last 24 hours.

Sources said Debendra Kisan (18) and Nabin Kalo (22) were killed on the spot after their motorcycle hit a trailer truck near Rasrajpur within Sadar police limits on Saturday night. The duo was reportedly speeding on their bike when they rammed the two-wheeler into the moving truck from behind.

Police seized the bodies for postmortem and registered a case in this connection. On Sunday, the bodies were handed over to their respective families after autopsy.

Similarly, a youth was killed and another sustained injuries after their scooter was hit by a truck near Kansbahal within Rajgangpur police limits on Sunday evening. Police said the identity of the deceased youth is yet to be ascertained.

The duo was travelling on their two-wheeler when a speeding truck hit them from behind. While one of them was killed on the spot, the other was shifted to a hospital in Rourkela in critical condition. Rajgangpur police said the deceased’s body was seized for postmortem. A case has been registered in this connection. Both the vehicles involved in the mishap have been seized. Further investigation is underway.