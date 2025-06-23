Woman’s death in Puri hospital sparks tension

PURI: Death of a woman at a private hospital near Kumbharpada in Puri over alleged medical negligence sparked tension on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Pujarani Swain of Charinala village under Puri Sadar block. Sources said Pujarani was suffering from gastrointestinal disease, and was admitted to the hospital on Friday. As her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Bhubaneswar on Saturday night.

However, Pujarani died on way to the state capital. After the woman’s death, her family members along with villagers of Charinala staged blockade on Puri-Bhubaneswar road on Sunday. They alleged that Pujarani died due to wrong administration of injection in the Puri hospital.

The agitators also allegedly ransacked the hospital and assaulted some of its staff. The protest was called off after the Puri collector, SP and MP Sambit Patra assured the agitators of a thorough inquiry into the woman’s death. The private hospital was also sealed.