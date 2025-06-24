55-year-old man chops off wife’s palm, arrested in Odisha

UMERKOTE: A 55-year-old man allegedly chopped off his wife’s palm with a sharp weapon after a quarrel at Bilijharan village within Chandahandi police limits in Nabarangpur district on Sunday night.

Police on Monday arrested the accused, Mana Muduli. The victim, Parken Muduli (50), has been admitted to SLN medical college and hospital (MCH) in Koraput.

Sources said Mana and Parken live in the house of their relative Bhim Jani in Bilijharan village. On Sunday evening, there was quarrel between the couple over some issue. In a fit of rage, Mana attacked his wife with a sharp weapon, chopping off her right palm.

Neighbours rescued Parken and rushed her to Chandahandi community health centre. She was later shifted to SLN MCH as her condition deteriorated.

Police said a case was registered on basis of the complaint filed by the victim’s son. The accused was arrested and produced in court.