Government to observe SP Mookerjee’s death anniversary: CM Mohan Charan

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday urged the youth to follow the life and ideals of prominent nationalist leader and founder of Jana Sangh Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Paying rich tribute to Mookerjee on his martyrdom day at a state-level function at Jaydev Bhawan here, the chief minister said he inspired millions of Indians with his vision and ideals, which continue to guide the country today.

Majhi highlighted Mookerjee’s unwavering commitment to India’s unity and integrity, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. A fierce opponent of Article 370, he believed Kashmir was an integral part of India and didn’t require any special provisions. This reflected his deep-rooted patriotism, the CM said. Majhi also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for repealing Article 370 and 35A in the first year of his second term, calling it a bold step that fulfilled Mookerjee’s vision of a united India and a fitting tribute to his legacy.

“Whenever Jammu and Kashmir is mentioned, it will always be incomplete without the names of Mookerjee and the Prime Minister Modi who fulfilled the former’s dreams and struggles,” he said. It was a matter of regret that the previous government never thought of observing the death anniversary of Mookerjee who sacrified his life for the unity of the country.

However, the BJP government thinks it is a national duty and will continue to observe his martyrdom day at state-level. Majhi urged the youth to follow Mookerjee’s life and ideals of patriotism, morality and unity which are guiding the state and the nation towards a new direction.

Minister for Higher Education Suryabanshi Suraj, local MLA Babu Singh, and I&PR Principal Secretary Sanjay Singh also spoke on the occasion. The BJP also observed the death anniversary of Mookerjee at the state party office here.