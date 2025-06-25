Women no longer safe in Odisha: Congress fact-finding team

BHUBANESWAR : A fact-finding team of All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday alleged that women are no longer safe in Odisha under the BJP rule as there has been a substantial rise in incidents of rape, gang-rape and other crimes against them in the past one year.

The all-women team of the Congress led by former MP and national general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi visited Ganjam, Keonjhar, Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj districts where incidents of crime against women have taken place during the last one month.

Addressing a media conference, Dasmunsi alleged that the BJP government in the state has failed to initiate any action to ensure safety of women. “Even Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi does not have time to listen to the sufferings of women. The chief minister did not give appointment to our team to discuss the issue,” she said.

Dasmunsi said after visiting several places, the team was shocked to find that the situation has deteriorated so much in the state.

Congress MP Praniti Shinde alleged that the administrative and police systems have completely collapsed in Odisha. “We have recorded vital facts during the visit which we will inform to our leadership. We wanted to share those with the chief minister, but he did not have time for us” she said.

Party colleague and MP Ranjit Ranjan said, they will take up the issue with President Droupadi Murmu and also raise it in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das criticised the chief minister for not giving time to discuss the issue with the team. “This shows that the government is not serious about the issue. But the Congress will continue to fight for the security and safety of women,” he added.