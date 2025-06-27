Man beaten to death by wife and parents-in-law in Odisha

BARGARH: A 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his wife and parents-in-law at Tarajunga village within Bhatli police limits here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Bhanu Chauhan, a native of Usrat village in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. The accused are Bhanu’s wife Sunita (27), mother-in-law Kakia Kalyani (45) and father-in-law Gajanan Kalyani (55).

Police said Bhanu married Sunita of Tarajunga village a few years back. It was second marriage for both of them. Sunita was reportedly staying with her parents for the last one year. On Wednesday, Bhanu arrived at his in-laws’ place to take his wife back with him.

However, an altercation reportedly broke out between the couple soon after Bhanu’s arrival. The situation escalated when Sunita along with her parents allegedly assaulted Bhanu and locked him inside a room.

On being informed by villagers, Bhatli police reached Tarajunga and rescued Bhanu in a critical condition. He was rushed to Bargarh district headquarters hospital and later shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla after his condition worsened. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

IIC of Bhatli police station Bibhuti Bhusan Dalai said a case was registered and all the three accused arrested. They were produced in court on Thursday. “Police are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the altercation between the couple which led to the murder. Further investigation is underway, he added.