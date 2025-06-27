Staff killed as godown of cloth store catches fire in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A 27-year-old employee of garments shop, Maa Tarini Bastralaya, died allegedly of suffocation after a fire broke out in its godown late on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Rakesh Sahoo of Puri district.

The incident had taken place at around 10.50 pm. Police said after the fire broke out, Rakesh along with two other staff had gone to the godown to take stock of the situation.

However, though the other two managed to escape, Rakesh became unconscious due to the smoke emanating from the blaze. At least seven fire brigades rushed to douse the blaze and the operation continued for about three hours.

When Sahoo did not return, fire personnel rushed to his rescue and shifted him to a hospital where the doctors declared him received dead. The fire personnel suspect the blaze broke out either due to a short circuit or an earthen lamp which was lit inside the godown.

“A notice has been sent to the garments shop owner as the godown did not have fire safety arrangements. Investigation is on and further action will be initiated accordingly,” said a fire officer.