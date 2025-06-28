Odisha likely to get more rains from Monday: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: More rains are in store for Odisha as a fresh low pressure area will likely form over the Bay of Bengal around Monday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“A fresh upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Bangladesh and West Bengal around Sunday (June 29). Under its influence, a low pressure area is expected to form over the same region in the subsequent 24 hours,” said the weather body.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “A fresh low pressure area is likely to form around Monday. Due to the weather system, light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at most places in the state on Monday and Tuesday.”

The met office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jajpur districts on Monday and in Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts on Tuesday. Parts of the state will continue to witness heavy rains till Sunday under the influence of an east-west trough running from the cyclonic circulation over south-west Rajasthan to Bangladesh across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.

The low pressure area, which formed on Thursday, over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal became less marked on the day. However, the associated upper air cyclonic circulation has merged with the above trough.

The back to back weather systems are likely to reduce the rainfall deficit in the state which stood at five per cent between June 1 and 27. Only four districts recorded deficit rains so far this month. Malkangiri received 47 per cent deficit rains, Nuapada 41 per cent, Jharsuguda 33 per cent and Bargarh 31 per cent in the last 27 days.