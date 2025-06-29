Cancer-stricken AWC worker made to stand for two hours in Odisha

BALASORE: An inquiry has been ordered against a cluster supervisor of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in Balasore’s Oupada block for reportedly making a cancer-stricken anganwadi worker stand outside for over two hours on Friday.

The incident took place during a cluster meeting at the Nayapatna anganwadi centre in Oupada block when the supervisor, Agani Jena, asked Nikunjabasini Rath, listed with Sikidia anganwadi centre, to leave the meeting after allegedly humiliating her in front of her colleagues.

Rath, currently battling cancer, was then allegedly forced to stand outside in the scorching sun for over two hours. She claimed that she was made to stand outside in an act of revenge as she did not gift a washing machine during the wedding of Jena’s daughter.

The situation came to attention after local residents informed it the Anganwadi Workers’ Union. Union’s president, Jambubati Mohanty, rushed to the spot and was shocked to see Rath standing in the heat. She immediately arranged for Rath to be moved to a shaded area.

The meeting was reportedly attended by 19 Anganwadi workers and held under the supervision of Jena. Witnesses claim that Jena verbally abused Rath and ordered her out of the meeting.

Child development project officer (CDPO) of Oupada block Jayashree Sit said, “An inquiry will be conducted. If the allegations are found to be true, action will be taken against the cluster supervisor.”

When contacted by reporters, Jena stated that she had the authority to decide who could attend the meeting and declined to offer further comments.