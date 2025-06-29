Jagannath Rath Yatra: Three killed, over 50 injured in stampede-like situation outside Puri's Gundicha temple

BHUBANESWAR/ PURI: Three devotees were killed and over 50 injured in a stampede-like situation in front of the Gundicha Temple in Puri during the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Basanti Sahu from Bolagarh, and Premakant Mohanty and Pravati Das from Balipatna.

Several of the injured are under observation and have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

The incident occurred when the ‘pahada’ ritual was about to begin, leading to a sudden swell of devotees trying to catch a glimpse of the deities installed on the chariots.

A huge crowd had assembled in Puri overnight, which became uncontrollable when the ‘pahada’ started. In the ensuing melee, three devotees were killed and several others suffered injuries.

The three chariots had reached the Gundicha Temple on Saturday at around 1:30 pm after the chariot-pulling, left incomplete earlier resumed in the morning. It was decided to conduct the Adapa Mandap Bije rituals on Sunday, which meant the deities remained atop the chariots overnight.

“Generally, the ‘pahada’ is not conducted at night, as a large number of devotees come to witness the deities atop the chariots. However, it was conducted between 1:30 am and 2:00 am after news spread that darshan of the deities would be available early in the morning.

This led to a sudden surge of pilgrims that overwhelmed the available security and crowd control measures near the chariots parked in front of the Gundicha Temple,” said sources.

Two of the victims are from near Bhubaneswar. More details are awaited.