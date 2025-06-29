Kotia Rath Yatra sees political unity, development buzz as leaders join forces

KORAPUT/JEYPORE: Amid the rhythmic beats of drums, resonating conch shells, and vibrant chants of Hari Bol, Rath Yatra was celebrated at Adim Srikhetra in Koraput’s Kotia panchayat headquarters on Friday.

Thousands of devotees, including members of tribal communities from across Koraput and adjoining regions, gathered to pull the beautifully decorated wooden chariot of the holy Trinity.

Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Revenue minister Suresh Pujari, School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond, Steel and Mines and Transport minister Bibhuti Jena, and Fisheries & Animal Husbandry minister Gokulananda Mallick joined villagers in pulling the chariot.

The festival witnessed a rare moment of political unity, with Koraput MP Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka, who is from the Congress, and other opposition leaders also pulling the chariot. Other leaders including Balabhadra Majhi, Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, CLP Leader Ramachandra Kadam, and former MP Jayaram Pangi also joined the celebration.

The Kotia Jagannath Temple, established 22 years ago with the inspiration of Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, has grown into a potent symbol of Odisha’s cultural sovereignty in the disputed Kotia region. This year’s celebration, however, stood out as historic.