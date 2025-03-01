Every district in India will have day care cancer centre in three years: Nadda

BHUBANESWAR: Union Health minister JP Nadda on Friday said every district in the country will have day care cancer centre within the next three years.

Inaugurating the 9th national summit on Good and Replicable Practices and Innovations in India’s Public Healthcare System at Puri, the Health minister said 200 districts will be covered under the scheme this year.

Stating that India has made significant strides in healthcare since 2014, he said the National Health Policy 2017 has brought about a paradigm shift in approach from curative healthcare to one that encompasses curative as well as preventive, promotive and comprehensive aspects. The government has given impetus to tertiary healthcare in addition to improving primary and secondary healthcare.

Nadda said the central government’s focus is on ensuring quality and affordable healthcare services for the people. Work done on Ayushman Arogya Mandir under NHM has strengthened the foundation of primary healthcare in the country.