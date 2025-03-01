Odisha: Three of family including toddler killed in car crash

BARGARH : Three persons, including a toddler, were killed while two others sustained critical injuries after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck near Sanjhor village in the Ghens area within Melchamunda police limits here on Friday.

Police identified the deceased as Lily Behera (28) and her two-year-old son Anshuman Behera besides car driver Uday Singh Sidhar (40). The injured duo is Lily’s husband Naimish Behera (32) and daughter Anshika Behera (6).

The tragic mishap took place at around 2.30 pm on Friday. Police sources said the Behera family, along with the driver, was on its way to Padampur from Jhikabahal in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh. The car, which was reportedly at a very high speed, lost control near Sanjhor village and collided with a truck parked along the road from behind.

The impact was so severe that three of the car’s occupants died on the spot. Locals reached the spot and arranged an ambulance for the critically injured father-daughter duo. They were rushed to the Sohela community health centre and later shifted to the Bargarh district headquarters hospital.

As their condition deteriorated, the duo was referred to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla. Sources said their condition is stable.