Odisha CM announces Rs 50 crore for development of Similipal park

BARIPADA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi flagged off a mini-marathon ‘Run for Similipal’ at Ramatirtha in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.

The CM also joined the marathon which aimed to promote conservation of Similipal national park.

He announced that Rs 50 crore will be provided for development and conservation of Similipal and said the state government is taking special attention for protection of the park.

More than 900 students from various educational institutions took part in the marathon. On the day, Majhi unveiled 53 projects worth of Rs 372 crore for development of roads, drinking water and other facilities in Karanjia sub-division.

Earlier on Saturday night, Majhi attended the Khiching Mahotsav and said the government will provide Rs 50 crore for development of Maa Kichakeswari temple.