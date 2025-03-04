Accused injured in police encounter in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: A notorious criminal on the run was shot in the leg during a police encounter in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Mahesh Kumar, sustained a bullet injury on the left leg at Lamadunguri under Ainthapalli police limits in the city.

Sources said, Mahesh was on the run since Monday after looting Rs 45,000 from a man at gun point.

The police had been tracking Mahesh for a while, and when they received information about his location, they attempted to apprehend him.

Subsequently, around 5:30 am, Mahesh was intercepted by police near Airstrip road.

Upon seeing the cops, Mahesh tried to flee and opened fire at the police team. In retaliation, the police fired back, hitting him in the left leg. Mahesh was then admitted to VIMSAR in Burla for treatment.

Following the exchange of fire, police seized a firearm, Rs 40,000 in cash, and two empty cartridges from the encounter site.

Mahesh has multiple criminal cases registered against him at various police stations in Sambalpur and Bargarh districts.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.