Job aspirant dies during physical test in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: A 20-year-old job aspirant, Pravin Panda, died near the Sundargarh district headquarter town while participating in a physical test of the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC).

The test was conducted by the Sundargarh district administration. Police said as part of the physical test, Pravin and other candidates were participating in a 25-km walk from Bhawanipur to Baragad with a target to cover in four hours.

But, Pravin, after covering nearly five kilometres suddenly collapsed near Kirei around 9.30 am on Tuesday.

He was immediately rushed to the Sundargarh District Headquarter Hospital (SDHH), only to be declared dead.

Sundargarh SDPO Nirmal Mohapatra said that after the youth collapsed, he was immediately taken in an ambulance to the SDHH.

He said an unnatural death case was registered, and the body was handed over to his father after autopsy. The SDPO said that while the autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the exact reason of death, doctors opined that he might have died of cardiac failure.