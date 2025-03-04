Job aspirant dies during physical test in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: A 20-year-old job aspirant, Pravin Panda, died near the Sundargarh district headquarter town while participating in a physical test of the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC).
The test was conducted by the Sundargarh district administration. Police said as part of the physical test, Pravin and other candidates were participating in a 25-km walk from Bhawanipur to Baragad with a target to cover in four hours.
But, Pravin, after covering nearly five kilometres suddenly collapsed near Kirei around 9.30 am on Tuesday.
He was immediately rushed to the Sundargarh District Headquarter Hospital (SDHH), only to be declared dead.
Sundargarh SDPO Nirmal Mohapatra said that after the youth collapsed, he was immediately taken in an ambulance to the SDHH.
He said an unnatural death case was registered, and the body was handed over to his father after autopsy. The SDPO said that while the autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the exact reason of death, doctors opined that he might have died of cardiac failure.
His father, Khadal Panda, was left heartbroken by the tragic death of his son. Pravin, accompanied by his father, had landed at the Sundargarh town on Monday to take the physical test with the hope of getting a government job.
The grief-stricken father said he had never imagined taking back home his young son’s body, adding that before the physical test, Pravin looked fit and happy.
He said after the incident he was informed that his son had collapsed and was sent to hospital, adding at the hospital he learnt that his son had left him forever.
Sources said the Sundaragarh district administration was conducting the physical test for recruits for posts of forest guard, forester and livestock inspector.
Rourkela-based Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) P Ramaswamy said the physical test for candidates of Deogarh, Keonjhar and Sundargarh is being held in the Sundargarh town.
He said the Sundargarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) informed him about the incident, and further details are awaited.
Earlier, a job aspirant, Abakash Sahu of Dhenkanal district, had died during a physical test at Rourkela in March 2012, and another youth, Ashwini Jena of Ganjan, had died in similar condition at Rourkela in March 2013.
Both were participating in a recruitment drive for posts of constable in the CISF.