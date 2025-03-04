Locals panic as leopard kills cattle

NUAPADA: Panic has gripped villagers of Jharanimal under Boden block after two cattle were reportedly killed by a leopard in the last three days.

Villagers claimed a leopard entered the cowshed of one Narsingh Kata (50) and dragged a buffalo out in the wee hours of Saturday. Its half-eaten carcass was found 200 metre away from the cowshed.

On Sunday night, the leopard killed another cow belonging to one Khirasindhu Majhi (45) of the village. The cow’s half-eaten carcass was found 100 metre away from his house on Monday.