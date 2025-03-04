Locals panic as leopard kills cattle

NUAPADA: Panic has gripped villagers of Jharanimal under Boden block after two cattle were reportedly killed by a leopard in the last three days.
Villagers claimed a leopard entered the cowshed of one Narsingh Kata (50) and dragged a buffalo out in the wee hours of Saturday. Its half-eaten carcass was found 200 metre away from the cowshed.
On Sunday night, the leopard killed another cow belonging to one Khirasindhu Majhi (45) of the village. The cow’s half-eaten carcass was found 100 metre away from his house on Monday.
ACF Md Mustafa Saleha said forest officials visited the village for investigation. The injury marks found on the carcasses indicate that the cattle were killed by a leopard. “We are trying to trace the big cat’s path and also sensitising people to not move out of their houses after sunset,” he said adding, the affected cattle owners will be provided compensation on basis of the autopsy reports.