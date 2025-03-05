BMC prepares plan to tackle severe heat

BHUBANESWAR: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting above normal temperature in March, April and May, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) readied an action plan to effectively tackle the severe heat conditions.
All the urban primary health centres and urban community health centres have been asked to ready dedicated rooms and beds with cooling facilities and stock up medicines and ORS.
The civic body has directed the zonal deputy commissioners of three zones in the city to visit these tertiary healthcare facilities to oversee their preparedness.
This year, BMC has decided to set up more water kiosks in public places across 67 wards. By April 1 last year, it had opened 137 water kiosks. Additionally, arrangements will be made to provide water for stray animals, cattle, and birds as per the guidelines of the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (ARD) department.
BMC commissioner Rajesh Pravakar Patil, who chaired the preparatory meeting on heatwave on Tuesday, asked corporation officials to activate its 1929 helpline number and also sensitise people about the heatwave precautions they need to follow.
It was decided that the district labour officer and city engineer will ensure that summer guidelines of the Labour department are followed and labourers are not engaged in work at construction sites from 11 am to 3 pm. The labour officer will also look into provision of drinking water and rest sheds at work places for the daily wagers.
As far as schools and anganwadi centres are concerned, the block education officer of Bhubaneswar and CDPO (urban) will certify that all these facilities have drinking water supply and sufficient stock of ORS and medicines. The regional transport officers and officials of the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will reschedule timing of public transport vehicles and Mo Buses as per government instruction.
Similarly, TPCODL has been asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply, especially to hospitals and water supply offices. BMC officials said seven urban shelter homes will provide shelter to around 356 homeless and needy people during the day time in summer. Separate arrangements will be made for men and women in these facilities.