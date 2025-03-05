BMC prepares plan to tackle severe heat

BHUBANESWAR: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting above normal temperature in March, April and May, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) readied an action plan to effectively tackle the severe heat conditions.

All the urban primary health centres and urban community health centres have been asked to ready dedicated rooms and beds with cooling facilities and stock up medicines and ORS.

The civic body has directed the zonal deputy commissioners of three zones in the city to visit these tertiary healthcare facilities to oversee their preparedness.

This year, BMC has decided to set up more water kiosks in public places across 67 wards. By April 1 last year, it had opened 137 water kiosks. Additionally, arrangements will be made to provide water for stray animals, cattle, and birds as per the guidelines of the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (ARD) department.