Contractors protest staff shortage in R&B office

DEOGARH : The Deogarh District Contractors’ Association staged a dharna and locked the Roads and Buildings (R&B) division office in Deogarh on Monday demanding appointment of a regular superintending engineer (SE) and staff reinforcement.

As per the contractors, the division has been operating without a regular SE since January 6. Though Sambalpur’s SE was given additional charge, they claimed the officer has visited Deogarh only 2-3 times in two months.

This has led to significant project delays, administrative backlogs, and financial distress for contractors.