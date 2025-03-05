Seven arrested with Rs 50 lakh worth ganja

BERHAMPUR: Excise officials on Tuesday arrested seven ganja smugglers and seized around 160 kg of the contraband worth `50 lakh from their possession at Sihala village on the outskirts of Berhampur.

Acting on a tip off, an excise team led by DSP Srutikanta Rout reached the village and seized the ganja from three parked vehicles besides overpowering the seven accused. During interrogation, the accused revealed they were transporting the contraband from Gajapati to Mumbai via Berhampur.