History-sheeter brutally hacked to death on road in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 41-year-old history-sheeter was brutally hacked to death on the road in broad daylight at Haripur village within Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The deceased is Rabindra Das, husband of naib sarpanch of Tulasipur panchayat Minati Das. Police said Rabindra was involved in at least 41 criminal cases and released from jail three months back.

The incident took place at around 7 am. Rabindra was walking alone on the village road when a group of six miscreants armed with sharp weapons intercepted him. Without any provocation, the miscreants attacked him mercilessly and fled the scene. Rabindra suffered grievous injuries in the assault and died instantly.

Sources said Rabindra’s body lay on the road for two hours before it was spotted by locals. On being informed, Chhatrapur SDPO Chandan Ghadei and Khallikote IIC Ramesh Pradhan reached the spot.

Police said it is suspected that the murder is a fallout of previous enmity. However, locals claimed Rabindra was murdered over some family dispute and some of his relatives were involved in the murder.

The deceased’s body was sent for postmortem. A case has been registered and efforts are on to identify the culprits and nab them, said police.