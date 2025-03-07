Odisha partners with Meta to deliver citizen-centric services through WhatsApp chatbot

BHUBANESWAR: People in Odisha can now get essential public services delivered by reaching a WhatsApp number after the state government on Friday launched a collaboration with Meta to offer citizen-centric services under one platform.
As per the agreement, a unified WhatsApp chatbot will be launched to deliver all public services to more than 4.5 crore people in the state. With this chatbot, citizens will be able to access vital government services, certificates, licences and incentives through a single WhatsApp number.
The unified WhatsApp chatbot will integrate 429 government services into a single number and enable people to access critical services like birth, death, legal heir, residence and income certificates, driving licence and incentive schemes, including inter-caste marriage benefits, national family benefits and more.
The Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) has signed an MoU on behalf of the state government with Meta India in the presence of chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and development commissioner Anu Garg.
Currently, there are four modes - visiting offices (offline mode), accessing the web portal of the department concerned, logging in to a specific mobile app (if available) for a particular service, or through assisted service (by visiting a common service centre) for getting any public service in Odisha.
Executive director of CMGI Vineet Bharadwaj said ease of access to public services is still a challenge in the state. “We believe that WhatsApp will enable citizens to avail the desired services on one single platform. We will deliver all public services notified under ORTPSA through WhatsApp by the end of 2025, enabling citizens to access them through text and voice,” he informed.
Director of business messaging (Meta in India) Ravi Garg said the ease and simplicity of WhatsApp makes it a preferred choice for people to get things done from connecting with friends and family to accessing public services at their fingertips.
Speaking on the occasion, Ahuja said the government has initiated several measures to deliver seamless public services, ensuring that every citizen experiences convenience and efficiency at the last mile. “We are investing in technology and training with an aim to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles and enhance overall accessibility,” he said.
Garg spoke about the government’s commitment to ensuring public service delivery. Highlighting accountability and simplicity in service delivery, she said the unified WhatsApp bot will empower people making services available to them with ease.
The Gopabandhu Academy of Administration (GAA) will extend all necessary support towards training and capacity building of the government officials for timely delivery of Odisha Right to Public Services Act (ORTPSA) services.
Meta has also partnered with the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra to introduce WhatsApp-based citizen service delivery models. Andhra Pradesh has recently launched its WhatsApp chatbot for government schemes, bill payments, and certificates, while Maharashtra has integrated services like e-Panchayat and land records, ensuring a faster and paperless experience for citizens.
On this occasion, an MoU was signed between CMGI and Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD) for on-boarding as the resource support agency for implementation of ORTPSA in the state.
Tripartite MoUs were also signed between CMGI, CYSD and GAA for capacity building programmes for government officials, CMGI, CYSD and Higher Education Department for involvement of NSS student volunteers for campaign and awareness on ORTPSA and CMGI, CYSD and State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) for capacity building of panchayati raj institution (PRI) members and community representatives.
Additional chief secretary of GA and PG Department Surendra Kumar, director general of GAA G Mathivathanan, secretary of Higher Education Department Aravind Agrawal and former information commissioner Jagadananda were present among others.