Odisha partners with Meta to deliver citizen-centric services through WhatsApp chatbot

BHUBANESWAR: People in Odisha can now get essential public services delivered by reaching a WhatsApp number after the state government on Friday launched a collaboration with Meta to offer citizen-centric services under one platform.

As per the agreement, a unified WhatsApp chatbot will be launched to deliver all public services to more than 4.5 crore people in the state. With this chatbot, citizens will be able to access vital government services, certificates, licences and incentives through a single WhatsApp number.

The unified WhatsApp chatbot will integrate 429 government services into a single number and enable people to access critical services like birth, death, legal heir, residence and income certificates, driving licence and incentive schemes, including inter-caste marriage benefits, national family benefits and more.

The Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) has signed an MoU on behalf of the state government with Meta India in the presence of chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and development commissioner Anu Garg.

Currently, there are four modes - visiting offices (offline mode), accessing the web portal of the department concerned, logging in to a specific mobile app (if available) for a particular service, or through assisted service (by visiting a common service centre) for getting any public service in Odisha.

Executive director of CMGI Vineet Bharadwaj said ease of access to public services is still a challenge in the state. “We believe that WhatsApp will enable citizens to avail the desired services on one single platform. We will deliver all public services notified under ORTPSA through WhatsApp by the end of 2025, enabling citizens to access them through text and voice,” he informed.

Director of business messaging (Meta in India) Ravi Garg said the ease and simplicity of WhatsApp makes it a preferred choice for people to get things done from connecting with friends and family to accessing public services at their fingertips.