CM Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for projects in Keonjhar

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated 16 projects worth around Rs 42 crore for Anandapur sub-division and laid foundation stones for several others at an estimated cost of Rs 118 crore during his visit to Keonjhar district on Sunday.
Attending the 61st annual function of Anandapur College, the CM also announced financial assistance of Rs 3 crore for infrastructure development of the educational institution.
“The educational environment of Anandapur College is unique. Every year, talented students from this college have topped the university examinations in various subjects, enhancing the prestige of this institution. I consider myself blessed to have got the opportunity to study in such a great institution,” he said while addressing students on the occasion.
Majhi reminisced about his college days and got emotional while talking about his old teachers and friends. “Student life is always a struggle. This struggle is what will make you successful one day. Strong faith in your hard work and the blessings of your teachers will take you to your destination,” he told the students.
The CM further said the BJP government has implemented the National Education Policy 2020 to make youths qualified by providing a comprehensive and effective education system.
“Along with improving the quality of education, we are also working to ensure that students get jobs and higher education on merit. Now, only those who are deserving will get jobs,” Majhi said and added that the government will provide two lakh jobs in next five years.
He said the government has allocated Rs 41,273 crore for education in the state budget, which is 14.2 per cent of the total budget and 3.9 per cent of GSDP, one of the highest in the country. Out of this, Rs 3,655 crore has been allocated for higher education alone.
On the occasion, the CM announced a grant of Rs 2 crore for improvement of Anandapur sub-divisional hospital and a financial assistance of Rs 20 crore for completion of the stadium in Anandapur.
He also announced establishment of a facilitation centre at Hadagarh Wildlife range, upgradation of Hadagarh Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya under the guidelines of PM Shri Schools and completion of the Anandapur barrage project along with a mega drinking water supply project.
Among others, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Keonjhar MP Ananta Nayak, Ghasipura MLA Badri Narayan Patra and Anandapur legislator Abhimanyu Sethi were present.