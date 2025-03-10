CM Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for projects in Keonjhar

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated 16 projects worth around Rs 42 crore for Anandapur sub-division and laid foundation stones for several others at an estimated cost of Rs 118 crore during his visit to Keonjhar district on Sunday.

Attending the 61st annual function of Anandapur College, the CM also announced financial assistance of Rs 3 crore for infrastructure development of the educational institution.

“The educational environment of Anandapur College is unique. Every year, talented students from this college have topped the university examinations in various subjects, enhancing the prestige of this institution. I consider myself blessed to have got the opportunity to study in such a great institution,” he said while addressing students on the occasion.

Majhi reminisced about his college days and got emotional while talking about his old teachers and friends. “Student life is always a struggle. This struggle is what will make you successful one day. Strong faith in your hard work and the blessings of your teachers will take you to your destination,” he told the students.

The CM further said the BJP government has implemented the National Education Policy 2020 to make youths qualified by providing a comprehensive and effective education system.