Odisha government extends deadline for bills and claims submissions

BHUBANESWAR: Amid concerns over low spending by departments this financial year, the state government has extended the deadlines to regulate the submission of bills and claims in the treasuries for administrative convenience.

As per the revised deadlines, the departments can submit bills to the treasuries for claims under other contingencies, machinery, equipment, vehicle, share capital, subsidy and loans till March 10 and other claims till March 17.

The Finance department has also asked the departments to submit bills related relief expenditure, energy charges, rent, medical advance, old age/disability and widow pension, scholarships, mid-day meal, police, fire services, elections and bulk disbursements by March 24.

The departments can submit bills pertaining to claims related to centrally-sponsored schemes by March 31 for which the central assistance is received on or after March 17 and bills related to PMAY and ITDP by March 24.