Odisha government modifies financial powers of CM, ministers and secretaries

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has modified the financial powers of the chief minister, ministers, secretaries and heads of departments in order to ensure greater efficiency and transparency.

As per amendments made to Delegation of Financial Power Rules, 1978, the chief minister can approve and sanction up to Rs 100 crore each for expenditure on goods, consultancy and outsourcing services. The cabinet headed by the chief minister will have to take a decision on expenditure above Rs 100 crore.

A minister of an administrative department will have the power of approval and sanction of expenditure on goods up to Rs 50 crore, and consultancy and outsourcing services up to Rs 10 crore each.

The secretary of a department will have the power of approval and sanction of expenditure on goods up to Rs 20 crore, consultancy and outsourcing services up to Rs 3 crore each while the head of a department can sanction expenditure on goods up to Rs 10 crore and consultancy and outsourcing services up to Rs 1 crore each.

An official memorandum issued by the Finance department said, the recommendation of department-level procurement committee will be required if any administrative department goes for procurement of goods (above Rs 25 lakh and below Rs 10 crore), procurement of consultancy services (above Rs 5 lakh and below Rs 1 crore) and outsourcing of services (above Rs 5 lakh and below Rs 1 crore) at the department level.