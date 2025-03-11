Police detain 43 farmers, thwart 'rail roko' protest in Bargarh

BARGARH: Bargarh police took 43 farmers into preventive custody on Monday to prevent the ‘rail roko’ protest planned by Bheden Krushak Sangathan over pending insurance claims and input subsidies. The farmers were detained at Bargarh police reserve for over 12 hours before being released in the evening.

The ‘rail roko’ protest was planned by farmers after discussions with the district administration over quick disbursal of insurance money for crop loss due to cyclone Michaung in 2023, failed to yield results.

The agitators claimed that the insurance company was supposed to disburse crop damage claims of Rs 128 crore to 56,000 farmers across Bargarh. However, only Rs 23 crore was disbursed to 30,000 farmers. Over 30 per cent farmers who are yet to receive the insurance money are from Bheden.

The farmers further alleged that crop loss assessment should be completed within 10 to 12 days and the compensation amount disbursed within 15 days. However, they are yet to get their insurance money even after a year.