One killed, three injured in Dwarsuni ghat mishap

BARIPADA: A person was killed and three others suffered critical injuries after a coal-laden truck hit a car and bike before ramming into the roadside concrete barrier on NH-49 at Dwarsuni ghat within Bangiriposi police limits in Mayurbhanj on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mohit Mia (20) of Birbhum in Jharkhand. The injured, Mohit’s sibling Said Mia (24), truck helper Rampada Pal (22) of Kharagpur in West Bengal and biker Sanatan Soren (30) of Chandua in Mayurbhanj, have been admitted to the hospital.

The mishap took place at around 9.30 am. Sources said the truck transporting coal from Jharsuguda to Kolkata, suffered brake failure at Dwarsuni Ghat and rammed into a car and a bike. Subsequently, the heavy vehicle hit the roadside concrete barrier and came to a halt.

Truck driver Said and helper Pal sustained severe injuries in the mishap. Mohit reportedly jumped out of the moving truck in fear and landed on the concrete barrier. He was killed on the spot. Motorcyclist Sanatan, who was heading towards Bisoi, also suffered injuries in the accident.

On being informed, police reached the spot and rushed the injured persons to Bangiriposi community health centre (CHC). They were later shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu medical college and hospital at Baripada after their condition deteriorated.

Police seized the deceased’s body for postmortem. The truck was also seized.