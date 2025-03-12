Subject mix-up leaves 30 Class 12 students in lurch in CBSE exam

BARIPADA: Thirty students of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in Badasahi in Mayurbhanj district were left in the lurch after they encountered a mix-up of subjects during the CBSE Class 12 board examination on Monday due to the school’s alleged error during the registration process.
The students and their parents alleged that while they were taught English Core, which is a compulsory subject, they were enrolled in the English Elective due to registration error by the school authorities.
When the students went to their exam centre at Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in Titiya, they were shocked to find that the question paper was on English Elective instead of English Core, their designated subject.
The students brought this to the attention of the exam superintendent, but no action was taken due to which the students were forced to appear the exam for a subject they had not studied. Several parents accused the school authorities of negligence and said that necessary action will be taken against them if the students fail in the subject. They urged that the authority should take necessary steps to conduct exam for English Core.
The error allegedly occurred last year during the registration process, when the school authorities failed to ensure the correct subject selection. As a result, English Elective was mentioned in the admit cards, leading to the mix-up during the exam.
The principal of the school Debi Pratima Jena claimed that she had joined in August and the registration of the students were carried out last year. “An improvement examination will be conducted to allow students to appear for the correct subject and secure passing marks,” she added.