Subject mix-up leaves 30 Class 12 students in lurch in CBSE exam

BARIPADA: Thirty students of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in Badasahi in Mayurbhanj district were left in the lurch after they encountered a mix-up of subjects during the CBSE Class 12 board examination on Monday due to the school’s alleged error during the registration process.

The students and their parents alleged that while they were taught English Core, which is a compulsory subject, they were enrolled in the English Elective due to registration error by the school authorities.

When the students went to their exam centre at Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in Titiya, they were shocked to find that the question paper was on English Elective instead of English Core, their designated subject.