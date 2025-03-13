Contractual worker crushed to death as iron beam collapses at Odisha's Balaram coal mine

ANGUL: A contractual worker was crushed to death after an iron beam reportedly fell on him at Balaram coal mine in Talcher on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Dushmant Naik (43), was a native of Telkoi area in Keonjhar district. He was engaged as a contractual worker in the coal mine.

Sources said the contract for constructing the silo and belt conveyor was awarded to Engineering Project India Limited (EPIL), which had engaged contractual workers for the task. At around 11.30 am, several workers were busy in construction work when an iron beam suddenly fell on Naik, crushing him to death.

As tension flared up following the mishap, senior colliery officials including project officer U Patnaik rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Patnaik said the accident took place despite all the safety measures being in place in the mine. However, workers alleged that the mishap took place due to lack of proper safety measures at the coal mine.

Later, local officials of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) held discussion with the aggrieved workers and brought the situation under control. An inquiry was also ordered into the incident by the Mines Safety department of the Central government.

IIC of Gopal Prasad police station Bikash Samal said so far, no complaint has been filed in connection with the incident as the deceased’s family members are on way to Talcher. Once a complaint is filed, police will register a case and start investigation.