Lucky escape for 25 students as tractor rams into school bus in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: At least 25 students had a lucky escape after a speeding tractor hit their school bus at Tiniamba chowk within Digapahandi police limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday.

Police sources said the mini bus carrying students of Gyanashree public school at Digapahandi town was on way to Kedarpur from Gokarnapur. Near Tiniamba chowk, a boulder-laden tractor rammed into the mini bus and turned turtle. The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the bus was badly mangled. The bus driver, Samir Rana (25), suffered grievous injuries and was trapped in his seat.

Following the mishap, the tractor driver fled the scene. Locals rescued the students from the bus. On being informed, parents and the staff of the private school rushed to the spot.

Later, police along with fire services personnel rescued driver Samir by cutting the mangled metal sheets of the bus. The driver was initially taken to Digapahandi hospital for treatment. He was later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur as his condition was critical.

Police registered a case and seized both the vehicles involved in the accident. A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding tractor driver and further investigation is underway.