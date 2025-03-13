Scorching heat warning for Odisha districts ahead of Holi

BHUBANESWAR: An unusually early spell of heatwave is expected to grip western and northern Odisha from Thursday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) coming out with an advisory for the public on Wednesday.

Over the next four days, including the Holi festival, heatwave conditions may prevail in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir and Boudh districts on Thursday. Similar conditions are likely in the four districts along with Sundargarh and Angul on Friday. More districts such as Sonepur, Mayurbhanj and Bargarh will come under the grip of the heatwave in the subsequent two days.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, some parts of Odisha are likely to experience heatwave and other parts warmer nights due to dry and hot north-westerly winds blowing towards the state.

The met office asked people to take precautionary measures while stepping outside during peak hours of the day between 11 am and 3 pm.