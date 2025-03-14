Drunk man stabs teenage son to death in Odisha

BALASORE: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old man allegedly stabbed his teenage son to death in an inebriated state at Narma village within Khaira police limits here on Wednesday night.

Police said accused Jogendra Singh is on the run after murdering his 19-year-old son Rajesh Singh, an auto-rickshaw driver by profession. A native of Nedam village within Udala police limits in Mayurbhanj, Jogendra was staying with his family in Narma for the last six years.

Sources said the accused, a daily wager, returned home drunk late in the night. When his wife objected to his excessive drinking habit, a heated exchange of words broke out between the couple. The fight turned ugly when Jogendra started to assault his wife. On hearing the commotion, Rajesh rushed to the spot and tried to protect his mother. In a fit of rage, the accused caught hold of a knife and stabbed his son in the chest.

The teenager suffered a deep stab wound and started to bleed profusely. Family members immediately took him to Oupada hospital. However, no doctor was present there. Subsequently, Rajesh was taken to Soro community health centre (CHC) where the doctor declared him dead.

The accused father absconded after the incident. Locals said Jogendra was addicted to alcohol and used to frequently fight with his family members in an inebriated state.

On being unformed, Khaira police rushed to Narma village for investigation. A scientific team also inspected the crime scene. Khaira IIC Shrichandra Mahallick said a team of police went to Soro CHC, seized the deceased’s body and sent it for autopsy. After postmortem, the body was handed over to family members.

Police have registered a murder case on basis of the complaint filed by the deceased’s sister Durga Singh. Efforts are on to nab the accused who is on the run and further investigation is underway, the IIC added.