Stalled urban police system in Sambalpur: 11 years and counting

SAMBALPUR: The proposal to establish a Commissionerate Police system in Sambalpur remains in limbo even 11 years after the announcements made by the previous BJD government in 2014.

The Urban Police Act, 2003 provides for creating police commissionerate in municipal corporation areas, and Sambalpur qualified after its municipal limits were expanded to bring in Hirakud and Burla NACs, along with 12 gram panchayats which include 7 gram panchayats of Dhankauda, and 5 gram panchayat of Maneswar blocks.

A report detailing the framework for the Commissionerate Police system, including the number of police stations, personnel requirements, and area demarcation was submitted to the government after the urban policing system was mooted for Rourkela and Berhampur too. But this initiative has not been implemented till date.

The population under Sambalpur Municipal Corporation surpassing three lakhs at that time has increased significantly, pushing the city’s law enforcement to its limits. The absence of adequate police personnel has led to rise in petty crimes, frequent traffic violations, and a growing sense of insecurity among residents.

While locals argue that a Commissionerate Police system would enhance law enforcement efficiency in Sambalpur, a senior police official highlighted that the new system would bring more officers, better infrastructure, and increased funding for crime prevention. Public safety would increase with the implementation of extensive CCTV cameras, organised patrols, and an enhanced traffic management system.

Furthermore, units specifically tasked with addressing crimes against women could help combat these rising concern. Additionally, the Commissionerate Police system would enhance intelligence gathering, and help curb illegal activities in the area such as the smuggling of weapons and illicit liquor trade.

Criticising the previous government for the delay, Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra has assured that the BJP-led administration is committed to taking action soon, though residents remain skeptical after years of unfulfilled promises.

As crime rates climb and public annoyance increases, the demand for a Commissionerate Police system gathers pace. With no definitive government action in sight, Sambalpur residents are left wondering how much longer they must wait, for the law enforcement infrastructure their city desperately needs.