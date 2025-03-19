Woman dead, husband, two sons injured in Odisha's Reamal as elephant breaks house wall

DEOGARH: A 35-year-old woman was trampled to death and three of her family members sustained injuries after an elephant, in search of food, entered their house in Tileipasi village under Kundeigola forest section of Reamal range in Deogarh district on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place around 2 am when the family was asleep and a tusker, which roamed around the village in search of food, broke the wall of their house.

The deceased was identified as Pooja Mahar (35). The injured were her husband Jitu Mahar (42) and their two sons Debasish (5) and Pratyush Mahar (9).

Sources said Jitu and the two children sustained injury after the wall fell on them whereas the pachyderm dragged Pooja and trampled her to death as she tried to escape unsuccessfully. Irate villagers then drove the elephant away and informed the Forest department.