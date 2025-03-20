Drug peddlers in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack to face stern action, says Police Commissioner

BHUBANESWAR: Stern action would be initiated against drug peddlers of Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, said police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh on Wednesday.

Addressing mediapersons, Singh said the peddlers would also be strictly dealt with if they are found luring students and youngsters towards drug addiction. “Police will assist the youths who have decided to quit drugs and facilitate their admission in various rehabilitation centres/agencies here,” he added.

The warning comes in wake of the arrest of five persons and detention of a juvenile from two different places with brown sugar worth Rs 72 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, Maitri Vihar police arrested five persons near Hatiasuni on the day and seized 270 gm brown sugar worth Rs 27 lakh, one car, a two-wheeler and four mobile phones from them.

In a similar development, the special crime unit during a raid near Xavier road within Nayapalli police limits on Tuesday apprehended a juvenile with 448 gm brown sugar worth Rs 45 lakh. A drug peddler identified as SK Shoit of Balasore was accompanying the minor boy but he managed to flee.

Investigation revealed the duo was part of a larger drug peddling network and reportedly have links with brown sugar suppliers in West Bengal.