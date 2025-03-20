Farmers demand maintenance of Pitamahal dam in Odisha

ROURKELA: Farmers depending on Pitamahal dam on Wednesday staged protest seeking immediate steps for the removal of encroachments and proper maintenance of the medium irrigation project in Lathikata block of rain-fed Sundargarh district.

Farmers from Lungei, Kalunga A and B, Balanda, Chikatmati and Jhartarang panchayats under the aegis of Akhil Bharat Krushak Sabha (ABKS) staged a demonstration in front of the office of the medium irrigation SDO at Kalunga. They alleged that due to operation of numerous stone quarries in the close vicinity, the existence of the mid-size irrigation reservoir is under threat. During rainy season, silt and residuals of crushed stones are getting deposited in the dam to reduce its water-holding capacity.

The agitators claimed the main canal system has been damaged at many places. It remains clogged in the absence of regular maintenance. They said distributaries of the main canal at Beldihi and Vedvyas have been encroached with boundary walls by two separate industries to restrict flow of water.

They further claimed major portion of the sub-canal system at various places in Kalunga industrial estate and its vicinity have stopped to exist due to encroachment by private industries and individuals.