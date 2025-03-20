Farmers demand maintenance of Pitamahal dam in Odisha

ROURKELA: Farmers depending on Pitamahal dam on Wednesday staged protest seeking immediate steps for the removal of encroachments and proper maintenance of the medium irrigation project in Lathikata block of rain-fed Sundargarh district.
Farmers from Lungei, Kalunga A and B, Balanda, Chikatmati and Jhartarang panchayats under the aegis of Akhil Bharat Krushak Sabha (ABKS) staged a demonstration in front of the office of the medium irrigation SDO at Kalunga. They alleged that due to operation of numerous stone quarries in the close vicinity, the existence of the mid-size irrigation reservoir is under threat. During rainy season, silt and residuals of crushed stones are getting deposited in the dam to reduce its water-holding capacity.
The agitators claimed the main canal system has been damaged at many places. It remains clogged in the absence of regular maintenance. They said distributaries of the main canal at Beldihi and Vedvyas have been encroached with boundary walls by two separate industries to restrict flow of water.
They further claimed major portion of the sub-canal system at various places in Kalunga industrial estate and its vicinity have stopped to exist due to encroachment by private industries and individuals.
The encroachers have built roads and concrete structures on the minor canals to permanently block water flow to the tail ends.
“Local authorities of the Water Resources department are aware of the ground realities but feign ignorance as farmers continue to suffer. These issues have been brought to the notice of the government several times in the past but to no avail,” said president of ABKS Dasaru Kisan.
He said a memorandum has also been submitted to the superintending engineer of Pitamahal medium irrigation project through Kalunga-based SDO Prativa Majhi in this regard.
The agitators demanded immediate closure of all stone quarries and crusher units around the dam, removal of silt from the dam bed, repair of the damaged canal system and restoration of the minor canals.
For the kharif season, the Pitamahal irrigation project has designed ayacut area of 2,630 hectare.