Government to push for GI tag for nine handloom products: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: The government has decided to apply for Geographical Indication (GI) tags for nine handloom products in state, informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the 19th Toshali National Handicrafts Mela at Janata Maidan of the city, Majhi said handicrafts and handlooms are the backbone of rural economy in which women particularly self-help groups play a significant role. The collective efforts of women and their achievements are in display at the mela, he added.

“Many handicraft products from Odisha have already received GI tags, enhancing the state’s prestige. The government has now planned to apply for GI tags for nine handicraft products in 2025-26,” the chief minister added. Majhi further informed that 550 artisans would be covered under the workshed construction scheme. Furthermore, 100 artisans will receive bank finance and margin money to set up their own production units.

“This apart, Kantilo, Pipili, Balijor, Hirakud, Cuttack and Kotpad will be developed as heritage craft villages. This move aims to integrate tourism with handicrafts and create additional infrastructure to support the growth of these industries,” the CM said.

The handicrafts mela will remain open from 3 pm to 10 pm every day till March 31. This year, it will showcase handicrafts and handloom products from more than 15 states.