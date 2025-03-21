Cattle smugglers fire at public, flee

BALASORE: Tension flared up at Srijang chowk within Khantapada police limits here on Thursday after cattle smugglers reportedly opened fire at a group of people for stopping their vehicle transporting livestock to West Bengal.

The incident took place at around 3.30 am. Some people of Khaira followed a pick-up van which was reportedly transporting cattle to West Bengal. The van’s driver tried to speed away, but crashed into a shop at Srijang chowk.

When the group asked the driver to show the vehicle documents and receipts of cattle purchase, the latter contacted the smugglers. Within a few moments, several miscreants armed with guns and sharp weapons arrived on the spot. The smugglers reportedly opened fire to scare the people present on the spot and also vandalised a car and three motorcycles before fleeing with the van.

Later, additional SP Dibyajyoti Das, Sadar SDPO Subhranshu Sekhar Nayak and Khantapada IIC Prafulla Mallick reached the spot. As the smugglers had already escaped from the spot, locals alleged a nexus between police and the cattle mafia due to which the cops deliberately arrived late.

The irate locals blocked the Gopalpur-Balasore road demanding strict action against the cattle smugglers. The blockade was lifted after police assured the agitators of action against the cattle mafia.