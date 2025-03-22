BJD leader Naveen Patnaik deputes two leaders to TN CM Stalin’s delimitation meet

BHUBANESWAR: BJD president Naveen Patnaik has deputed two leaders, former minister Sanjay Das Burma and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik, to represent the party in the joint action committee (JAC) meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on the issue of delimitation at Chennai on Saturday.

A two-member delegation of DMK comprising Tamil Nadu Industries minister TRB Rajaa and Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran had visited the BJD president here on March 11 to invite him to the meeting. The DMK leaders had urged him to join the meeting to chart a collective course against the delimitation exercise solely on the basis of population.

Naveen had assured them of BJD’s participation in the meeting. Stalin had also written to his counterparts in Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab and Odisha urging them to join hands in the fight against the Centre’s proposal which he has described as ‘unfair’.