CIRTD gets Shambhavi Puraskar for rural upliftment in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Sundargarh-based Centre for Integrated Rural and Tribal Development (CIRTD) has been conferred the 12th Shambhavi Puraskar for its outstanding work in transforming rural communities through sustainable development initiatives.

Instituted by Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF), the prestigious award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a citation and trophy.

Apart from CIRTD, Dr Sibaji Panda from Sonepur received the Jury Commendation Certification-2025 for his efforts towards supporting children with hearing impairment and helping them reach their full potential. The certification carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation.

Presenting the awards at an event here, Union minister of state for Skill Development, Enterprise and Education Jayant Singh Chaudhary hailed the wealth of resources and available talent pool in Odisha. “Institutionally, Odisha is ahead of the game.

But like any resource-rich region, there is economic disparity in the population. There is a need to drive entrepreneurship and skill development for creating more jobs, which are essential to bridge the gap,” he said.

BIPF founder CEO and trustee and IMFA CSR chief for special initiatives Shaifalika Panda said, “The Shambhavi Puraskar awardees remind us that real transformation is rooted in deep human connection. By uplifting communities, they are not just improving lives but reshaping the future with compassion and commitment,” she said.

She said the winners were selected by an independent jury panel comprising experts from government, academia, industry and media.

Noted neurosurgeon and Padma awardee Prof Ashok Kumar Mahapatra and other dignitaries were present.